Why Taiwan Semiconductor Is A Strong Buy Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Summary
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is poised for a strong Q3 earnings release next week, driven by record demand for AI hardware.
- TSMC's August revenue surged 33% Y/Y, indicating robust demand for AI chips. September revenues are set to be released shortly.
- TSMC's market dominance (62% global foundry share) and attractive valuation (forward P/E ratio of 21.7X) make it a compelling AI investment.
- Risks include potential gross margin contraction, but the secular nature of AI hardware spending supports long-term growth prospects for TSMC.
