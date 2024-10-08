In our previous coverage, we highlighted Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) strategic decision to divest its RF business due to its lagging growth rate and negative profitability, which we expected to strengthen its position in the SiC
Wolfspeed: Undervalued Despite Competition In SiC
Summary
- Wolfspeed's FY2024 revenue growth slowed significantly, driven by competitive pressures and delayed revenue realization from key deals, impacting its market share in SiC power devices and materials.
- The company's competitive positioning weakened against rivals like Infineon and onsemi, with Infineon leading in product breadth and performance, and onsemi showing robust growth.
- Despite increased competition, Wolfspeed maintains the largest market share in SiC materials, supported by long-term contracts, including an expanded deal with Infineon worth $275 million.
- Although industrial market weakness impacted revenue, it represents only 20% of Wolfspeed's total revenue. A recovery in telecom capex is expected to mitigate this slowdown.
