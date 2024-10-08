LiveRamp: Still A Far Cry From Achieving Rule 40

Oct. 08, 2024 3:14 AM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) Stock
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.65K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • LiveRamp has seen a 40% drop since my last coverage, with steady revenue growth but low margins due to excessive stock-based compensation.
  • The company holds a strong financial position with $310m in cash and no debt, allowing it to weather economic downturns.
  • Analysts expect $176m in revenues and adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, with GAAP EPS at a loss of 6 cents.
  • Despite potential, I remain cautious due to slow top-line growth and high SBC; more information is needed before upgrading to a buy.

Businesswoman Explaining Graphs And Data Displayed On Large Monitors

Tom Werner

Introduction

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) has plummeted almost 40% since the first time I covered it, underperforming the broader index by a large margin. I wanted to look at how the company has progressed since then and whether it is getting

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.65K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RAMP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RAMP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RAMP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News