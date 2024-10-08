The Q3 2024 earnings season is set to unofficially kick off this Friday with the big banks reporting, and it couldn’t come at a more pivotal moment. Fresh off the heels of the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut in
Q3 Earnings Preview: AI's Big Test - Profits Or Promises?
Summary
- The Q3 2024 earnings season will be filled with nuggets on AI's impact on corporate strategies and its potential to deliver real-world outcomes.
- Key themes include AI capex and ROI, with companies ramping up investments and investors scrutinizing returns.
- AI monetization strategies are under the spotlight, with firms needing to justify their spending through tangible results.
- AI's energy demands are driving a shift towards nuclear power, positioning it as crucial for sustainable technological growth.
