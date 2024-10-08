Blackstone: Fundamental Resilience Met With Questionable Valuation

Summary

  • Key valuation metrics and a bearish third-quarter earnings outlook might counteract Blackstone Inc.'s robust fundamental performance.
  • The asset manager's private credit and private equity segments show resilient performance, with significant AUM growth and strategic acquisitions driving returns.
  • Blackstone's Real estate segment faces headwinds but shows potential for late 2024 and early 2025 as market conditions improve.
  • The firm's fundamental price multiples are either in line with or above their normalized averages.
  • Sluggish deal sales and a bearish Wall Street outlook may impact Blackstone's Q3 earnings, aligning with a cautious stance.

Alternative investment manager, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is assessed today. We last mentioned Blackstone's stock in April when we opined on its Apartment Income REIT Corp acquisition, arguing that the deal was priced into its stock

Lead Author: Steve G. Booyens, CFA. Company: Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an Independent Research Firm and Private Investment Fund.Methodology: Pricing Systematic Risk and Exploring Bottom-Up Fundamentals.Assets Covered: Global Stocks & Fixed Income, REITs, CEFs, ETFs, and EMs. Primary Industries: Banking, Real Estate, Mining.Kindly note that our published content is dispensed as Independent Analysis and Doesn't Constitute Financial Advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

