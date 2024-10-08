Rates Spark: Bear Flattening Pressure Persists, For Now

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.06K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The bear flattening pressure after the payrolls report extended at the start of this week, with the Treasury 2s10s curve briefly flattening out completely.
  • Near-term cut expectations are little changed, with 25bp in October still the base case.
  • While in the US the discussion is morphing into whether or not the Fed should cut in November, the repricing on the EUR curve is focussed even more on where the ECB will land.

US Federal Reserve, Washington DC (in winter)

uschools

By Benjamin Schroeder and Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Bear flattening pressure persists as near-term Fed cuts and the ECB terminal rate are reevaluated

Friday’s payrolls data is still reverberating in markets. The bear flattening continued today with the Treasury 2s10s

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.06K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News