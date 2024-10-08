Serve Robotics: Don't Expect The Market To Serve You Up Additional Gains

Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Serve Robotics' stock surged 18.6% midday on October 7th due to a new partnership, but I remain bearish due to ongoing shareholder dilution and cash flow issues.
  • Despite recent wins with Wing Aviation and Shake Shack, SERV faces significant financial challenges, including heavy dilution and negative cash flows.
  • The company plans to deploy 2,000 robots by next year, but high production costs and low revenue per robot raise concerns about scalability and profitability.
  • Given the risks, including dilution, negative cash flows, and uncertain economics, I maintain a 'sell' rating on Serve Robotics for now.
Friends having home party with vegan food

October 7th was a very positive day for shareholders of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV). While major market indices were down quite a bit, its shares were up materially. As of this writing, in the late afternoon, the stock is up 18.6%. This seems

