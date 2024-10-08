Nuclear News - Vistra, Constellation Energy, Denison Mines

  • As nuclear energy gathers steam, increasing business activity is happening. In this article, first published on the Investing Group Green Growth Giants last week, the latest developments are discussed.
  • Vistra has seen a 200% YTD rise, driven by its focus on nuclear energy and clean energy partnerships, but a short-term pullback is likely.
  • Constellation Energy's stock surged 20% after a 20-year deal with Microsoft, but its high P/E ratio suggests a potential short-term dip.
  • Denison Mines' entered into a deal with Foremost Lithium, improving its liquidity and exploration prospects without altering its fundamental outlook.
  • Uranium Energy and BWX Technologies are notable, with UEC acquiring Rio Tinto's assets and BWXT advancing on a microreactor project for the US Department of Defense.
Golden retriever dog sitting at front door holding newspaper

Janie Airey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As nuclear energy gathers steam, there's more notable stock market and business activity taking place in the sector.

Long Term Tips focuses on the generational opportunity in the fast growing green economy, which has seen a CAGR of ~14% over the past decade.

The profile is run by Manika Premsingh, who heads the investing group Green Growth Giants and also runs another Seeking Alpha profile in her own name. She is a macroeconomist, with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking.

