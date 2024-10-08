Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a public shell company, for its equity listing, attracting more than 400,00 retail investors. I don't think their TV streaming business can effectively compete against large, established tech companies. I am initiating
Trump Media & Technology: TV Streaming Is Unlikely Successful; Initiate With 'Sell'
Summary
- Trump Media & Technology faces significant challenges in the competitive streaming market due to limited capital and the inability to invest heavily in digital content.
- Recent executive shake-ups, ongoing litigation, and large-scale share sales are red flags indicating weak internal control policies and potential headwinds for the stock.
- Despite a $16.4 million net loss and limited revenue, Trump Media has $344 million in cash but no debt, offering some financial stability.
- I assign a ‘Sell’ rating with a one-year target price of $10 per share, citing the company's inability to compete effectively and internal issues.
