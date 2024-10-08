Google: Best Value In Big Tech Ahead Of Q3, But Lagging In AI

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.89K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Leading into Q3 earnings, expect continued strength in Google Search, Google Cloud, and advertising. It's important to monitor how the ROI of Google's AI capex is developing.
  • Microsoft is showing a clearer AI ROI horizon; this is one of the core elements that validate Google's lower valuation ratios. Lower volatility risk comes at a cost.
  • I have a $190+ 12-month price target for Google stock, indicating a 17% upside from the current price of $165.90.
  • I expect Google to have a lagging position in AI over the long term, with Meta and Microsoft taking the market lead with significant moats in artificial general intelligence.
Agains all odds concept

J Studios

In my last analysis of Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), I mentioned that it was attractively valued amid a recent 10%+ drawdown in price. Following my Buy rating at the time, the stock has gained 10.3% in price. Google and Tesla (

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.89K Followers
Oliver Rodzianko is an investment analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a focus on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he is frequently featured in the platform’s "Must Reads." His work is also syndicated by GuruFocus to Forbes, expanding his visibility in the financial community. Oliver also occasionally writes for TipRanks, where he delivers deep, high-quality analysis for advanced readers. His research expertise combines traditional fundamental analysis with advanced proprietary data tools, with an investment philosophy rooted in value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price strategies. Increasingly, he focuses on small-cap and micro-cap companies. Oliver manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical business practices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News