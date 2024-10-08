TFI International: A Top Value Play In Transport And Logistics

Joseph E. Jones profile picture
Joseph E. Jones
307 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • TFI International has completed over 125 acquisitions since 2008, boosting its market cap by nearly 2,800%.
  • Trading at a significant discount to its historical valuation multiples, TFII has a 20-25% potential upside based on earnings growth and DDM analysis.
  • With a five-year dividend CAGR of 17% and strong free cash flow generation, the Company offers substantial value and growing returns for dividend-focused investors.

White trucks driving on the highway winding through forested landscape in autumn colors at sunset

Milos-Muller/iStock via Getty Images

The Industrials sector is full of hidden gems for dividend growth investors. Despite a 25% rise in the sector over the past year, which just edges out the broader market, there are still companies that offer (1) double-digit

This article was written by

Joseph E. Jones profile picture
Joseph E. Jones
307 Followers
Dr. Joseph E. Jones, professor at The University of Southern Mississippi, has over fifteen years of experience studying the market. He focuses on portfolio construction from a dividend growth investor's perspective. The insights expressed in his research are solely his own; they do not represent the views or financial interests of his employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TFII Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TFII

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TFII
--
TFII:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News