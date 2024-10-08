Last April I wrote an article covering Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) mentioning that the space launch company is slowly gaining momentum and could see its stock take off in the future. The stock has
Rocket Lab Stock Update: Captain, We Have Liftoff
Summary
- Rocket Lab's revenue surged 71% YoY to $106M in Q2 2024, with gross margins remaining steady, indicating efficient revenue scaling without sacrificing profitability.
- The Neutron rocket project, crucial for Rocket Lab's future, is progressing well but has a delayed launch date to mid-2025.
- Rocket Lab's Electron rocket remains the most frequently launched small rocket globally, showcasing the company's strong operational capabilities in a challenging industry.
- With a substantial backlog of $1.07B and ample liquidity, Rocket Lab is well-positioned for growth, justifying its high valuation.
