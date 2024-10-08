Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Crimson And Gold Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium
A Failed Merger May Have Been Just What Genworth Financial Needed For A Turnaround
Summary
- After seeing its stock price get cut in half over the last decade, Genworth Financial appears to be poised for a significant turnaround.
- The company's 80% ownership of Enact should make GNW trade just above $10 per share assuming no value in its insurance and annuity segments.
- There really is no other company that combines mortgage insurance, life insurance, and long-term care, which makes any peer comparison imperfect. Nonetheless, GNW appears to be undervalued by most metrics.
