SCHD: The Art Of Balancing Yield And Growth

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
8.09K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Rising oil prices and potential Fed hawkishness favor defensive sectors, with SCHD's Energy holdings like Chevron poised to benefit.
  • SCHD outperforms peers like VYM and VIG in dividend growth and yield, making it a superior dividend machine.
  • Despite potential tech sector resilience, SCHD's historical performance and favorable seasonality patterns support continued bullish sentiment.

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) aged well as the ETF delivered an 11% total return since July, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX).

Recent developments suggest that the demand

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
8.09K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News