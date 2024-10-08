German industrial production saw a 2.9% month-on-month increase in August, recovering from a -2.9% decline in July. On the year, industrial production is still down by almost 3%. The rebound was mainly driven by a surge in the currently volatile monthly activity
Rebound In German Industrial Production Fails To Alleviate Recession Fears
Summary
- German industrial production saw a 2.9% month-on-month increase in August, recovering from a -2.9% decline in July.
- Five years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, German industrial production remains about 10% below its pre-pandemic levels.
- To see any significant changes to our base case of another year of stagnation, Germany either needs reforms and fiscal stimulus or unexpected respite from external demand, or preferably both.
