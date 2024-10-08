BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is firing on all cylinders as the world's largest asset manager pursues growth opportunities in the high-margin, fast-growing data and technology business. Indeed, Aladdin's integration with Preqin, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, will enable BlackRock to offer
- BlackRock is transforming into a tech-driven company, leveraging its Aladdin platform and strategic acquisitions like Preqin to boost high-margin revenue streams.
- The firm’s tech and data business is projected to generate $1.5 billion in sales for 2024, with Aladdin driving significant recurring revenues.
- At the same time, BlackRock is launching a $100-130 billion data center project, tapping into a multi-trillion-dollar AI and energy infrastructure opportunity.
- This initiative allows BlackRock to tap into a potentially multi-trillion-dollar opportunity, with attractive management fees in the 100 to 125 basis points range.
- Revising my EPS forecasts and terminal growth rate, I now calculate a fair implied target price of $1,023 for BlackRock stock.
