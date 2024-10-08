Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Friedman - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Rajeev Singh - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Barnes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Clark - Leerink Partners

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Jeff Garro - Stephens Inc.

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Jared Haase - William Blair

Stephanie Davis - Barclays

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company

Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo

David Larsen - BTIG

Jack Wallace - Guggenheim

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Accolade Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Todd Friedman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Friedman

Thanks, Michelle. Welcome everyone to our fiscal second quarter earnings call. With me on the call today are our Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Singh and our Chief Financial Officer, Steve Barnes.

Before turning the call over to Rajeev, please note that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are important when evaluating Accolade’s performance. Details in relationship between these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations thereof can be found in the press release that is posted on our website.

Also, please note that certain statements made during the call will be forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause