Star Bulk Carriers: The Market Is Not Pricing The Benefits Of The Eagle Merger

Oct. 08, 2024 11:39 AM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
872 Followers
(21min)

Summary

  • Following the Eagle merger, Star Bulk is now the leading dry bulk carrier sector fleet operator. Its improved performance over the past 3 years was driven by high freight rates.
  • Despite declining freight rates, Star Bulk's strong track record in operating efficiencies and potential USD 50 million synergies from the merger present a significant investment opportunity.
  • Apart from being financially sound, my valuation shows a 56% margin of safety, supported by other metrics and a Monte Carlo simulation.

Bulk Carrier

HanSik Jeong/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Following the merger with Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (Eagle) in April 2024, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is now the leading dry bulk carrier sector fleet operator. The performance of the combined entity

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
872 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SBLK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBLK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBLK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News