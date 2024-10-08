I've written about my proprietary Reward Opportunity And Risk (ROAR) score here in the past. But it has been a while. And I just lowered it for the first time since July, to its lowest level in a while. So that's reason enough to update it
S&P 500: Election, Hurricanes, And War May Be Too Much Worry
Summary
- The S&P 500 has a lot of issues hitting at the same time. And now, here comes earnings season and a backup in bond yields, too.
- I lowered my proprietary ROAR (Reward Opportunity And Risk) Score, reflecting higher risk involved in pursuing return.
- This article reviews the S&P 500 from multiple angles, and re-introduces ROAR, which has helped me out of big trouble the past few years.
