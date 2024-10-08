Diageo's Problems And Valuation

Oct. 08, 2024 12:09 PM ETDiageo plc (DEO) Stock, DGEAF StockPDRDF, PRNDY, MO
Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Diageo is currently facing both company-specific and industry headwinds. I explain what these are.
  • The market is not very optimistic on the company's future. We assess valuation to explain why.
  • Many people believe that Diageo is in terminal decline so we compare it to Altria´s case to understand what might happen.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Best Anchor Stocks. Learn More »
Johnnie Walker whisky distillery and bottling plant

richard johnson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

TBA (Total Beverage Alcohol) and Spirits companies are currently undergoing a rough patch for many reasons. This rough patch has made investors worry about a potential terminal decline in the category, similar to what happened to tobacco

This article was written by

Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
3.65K Followers

Best Anchor Stocks is a research team consisting of Leandro, an economist with a specialization in finance and Kris, an investing groups veteran who also runs the investing group Potential Multibaggers and focuses on long investments with greater potential for high upside.

Leandro is the leader of investing group Best Anchor Stocks and along with Kris, they offer research on quality growth stocks with lower volatility in the form of regular stock picks, real money and model portfolios, news of the week, watchlists, webinars, and daily chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEO
--
DGEAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News