About a year ago, we put out our first-ever analysis on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), calling the stock a 'Sell' in an article titled: "Tesla: The Range Of Outcomes Is Narrowing; That's A Bad Thing".
3 Potential Stock Price Scenarios From Tesla's Upcoming Robotaxi Event
Summary
- We have a strong track record of predicting TSLA's stock price, and today we're looking at what could happen on Thursday with the company's 'Robotaxi' event.
- The upcoming event is crucial, with potential outcomes significantly impacting Tesla's overall market cap.
- Based on the likelihood of positive outcomes from the event, we expect Tesla shares to be worth between $250 - $350 by next week.
- We're re-iterating our 'Buy' rating on TSLA.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.