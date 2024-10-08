It was a brutal overnight session for stocks in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng plunged 9.4% after Chinese stocks rallied less than investors had hoped after re-opening from the six-trading session National Holiday. Last night's decline was
October Isn't Just Volatile In The U.S.
- It was a brutal overnight session for stocks in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng plunged 9.4% after Chinese stocks rallied less than investors had hoped after re-opening from the six-trading session National Holiday.
- Although stocks in Hong Kong were down sharply during the session, the Hang Seng is still up over 23% from its September low.
- Overall, October has been home to 43 (15.9%) of the Hang Seng’s 270 daily moves of at least 5%.
