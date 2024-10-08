Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, the problem with Logility (NASDAQ:LGTY) stock was that the business simply wasn't growing fast enough to support its valuation. Shares in the company - until the beginning of this month, known as American Software - often traded north
Logility: The Story Is Still The Same
Summary
- Supply chain planning software developer Logility (formerly American Software) does seem to have a reasonable bull case.
- Valuation is not terribly aggressive, and cyclical pressure is hitting current results, while AI and cloud conversions promise some help.
- A similar bull case has existed for more than a decade now, during which time Logility has underperformed.
- With competitors on the march, the path to upside seems murky at best.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.