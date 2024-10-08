SoFi's Bullish Momentum Accelerates

Oct. 08, 2024 1:21 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock
Summary

  • SoFi's member base grew by over 40% YoY in 2023, demonstrating strong retention and cross-selling power.
  • The ratio of financial services to lending products increased from 2.7x (2021) to 6.2x (2024), boosting lifetime value.
  • Recent earnings showed SoFi consistently beating EPS estimates, with 11 upward revisions in the last 90 days.
  • SoFi's FY24 projected EPS is $0.11, with a high forward P/E ratio of 76.65x, signaling elevated expectations.
  • Technical analysis targets $9.10 as a near-term price, with momentum building, but stronger volume is needed for a breakout.
Investment Thesis

SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) bullish outlook is anchored in its growing member base and strong ability to cross-sell financial products. The company has steadily attracted new members and deepened relationships by offering various services, from banking to investing.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.92K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

