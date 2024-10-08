Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) reports third quarter earnings next week. Having gone through something of a small transformation following a major asset disposal and balance sheet restructuring, trends in Truist's core banking business will become even more important
Truist Financial Q3 Preview: Core Banking Trends Become Even More Important
Summary
- Truist Financial will report third quarter earnings pre-market on Thursday, October 17. Analysts expect roughly flat EPS.
- Having disposed of its remaining stake in Truist Insurance Holdings, Truist is now a NII-heavy bank with greater long-term sensitivity to interest rates.
- On the plus side, Truist's current balance sheet composition can drive reasonable net interest margin expansion in the coming easing cycle.
- At ~11.6x consensus 2024 EPS, the stock looks roughly fair value based on a ~10% hurdle rate.
