Cameco Corporation (CCJ) TD Securities Annual Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Next Generation Nuclear Roundtable - 2024 Conference (Transcript)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) TD Securities Annual Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Next Generation Nuclear Roundtable - 2024 Conference October 8, 2024 11:35 AM ET

Grant Isaac - Executive VP and CFO

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

Craig Hutchison

Good morning. Our next speaker is Grant Isaac, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cameco Corp. Welcome, Grant.

Grant Isaac

Hi there. Good to see you, Craig.

Q - Craig Hutchison

Thanks for joining us again for our 9th Nuclear Roundtable. So I want to sort of things off just with it -- which is broader macro question just with regard to term contract activity. I mean, it's obviously tracking below where it was last two years. Arguably, it's below where it needs to be in terms of replacement levels. As for [post-WNA] (ph), we have seen a little bit of a tick-up in terms of the contracting activity, especially in the spot market, but are you starting to see a shift in terms of urgencies to enter into long-term contracts, given all the issues we're having on the supply side?

Grant Isaac

Great place to start with demand, and I'll try to be brief, but I think there's a couple of really important points that we need to make. And of course, I noticed the title of this is Nuclear Fuel Cycle. And as I looked at the list, I think we're the only actual nuclear fuel cycle company right across the whole cycle. So we have lots of observations on what's actually going on in the market.

I would say, let's just start with the really, really good news, which is these tailwinds have never been stronger from a nuclear fuel cycle demand point of view. You've got the tailwinds of climate security, now wrapped around with