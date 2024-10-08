Ameresco: Growth Hampered By Cost Overruns And High Debt
Summary
- Project overruns with SCE could exceed $10 million, with potential liquidated damages threatening Q4 2024 results.
- Low margin projects, especially in Europe, are pressuring margins and impacting profitability at the expense of revenue growth.
- The debt-to-EBITDA ratio is approaching covenant limits, with interest expenses climbing rapidly over the past quarters.
- Free cash flows remain negative, driven by rising capital expenditures and high debt levels.
- In my view, the lack of insider buying and recent share buybacks signals weak confidence in the current share price. Therefore, I maintain a Hold rating for this stock.
