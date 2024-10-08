Jiayin: This Micro-Cap Offers Deep Value In China With Strong Growth (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 08, 2024
Summary

  • Jiayin's stock has delivered a 44.8% total return since my Buy rating, driven by a 33.99% price return.
  • Despite mixed Q2 2024 results, I remain bullish, expecting a 15% revenue CAGR and margin expansion, leading to potential 30% annual returns.
  • Jiayin's growth is supported by increased loan facilitation volume, AI integration, and international expansion, with a strong cash position of RMB880.2 million.
  • Risks include regulatory challenges in China and abroad, and macroeconomic uncertainties, but Jiayin remains a strong micro-cap investment with high growth on the horizon.

Face to face of US dollar banknote and China Yuan banknote for 2 biggest economic in the world which now United states of America and China have war trade.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Since my July analysis on Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN), a Chinese fintech loan facilitation platform, where I issued a Buy rating, the stock has delivered a total return of 44.8%. This includes a 33.99% price return, with exceptionally high returns from the

Oliver Rodzianko is an investment analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a focus on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he is frequently featured in the platform’s "Must Reads." His work is also syndicated by GuruFocus to Forbes, expanding his visibility in the financial community. Oliver also occasionally writes for TipRanks, where he delivers deep, high-quality analysis for advanced readers. His research expertise combines traditional fundamental analysis with advanced proprietary data tools, with an investment philosophy rooted in value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price strategies. Increasingly, he focuses on small-cap and micro-cap companies. Oliver manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical business practices.

