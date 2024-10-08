Since my July analysis on Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN), a Chinese fintech loan facilitation platform, where I issued a Buy rating, the stock has delivered a total return of 44.8%. This includes a 33.99% price return, with exceptionally high returns from the
Jiayin: This Micro-Cap Offers Deep Value In China With Strong Growth (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Jiayin's stock has delivered a 44.8% total return since my Buy rating, driven by a 33.99% price return.
- Despite mixed Q2 2024 results, I remain bullish, expecting a 15% revenue CAGR and margin expansion, leading to potential 30% annual returns.
- Jiayin's growth is supported by increased loan facilitation volume, AI integration, and international expansion, with a strong cash position of RMB880.2 million.
- Risks include regulatory challenges in China and abroad, and macroeconomic uncertainties, but Jiayin remains a strong micro-cap investment with high growth on the horizon.
