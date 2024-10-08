I have previously written 2 articles on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), assigning a strong buy in both. Alibaba was a good buy for a factor of reasons; strong prospects for fundamental growth with E-commerce & Cloud growth acceleration, rapid growth from
Alibaba: Fundamentals At An Inflection Point
Summary
- Alibaba remains a strong buy due to its growth prospects in E-commerce, Cloud, and smaller segments like AIDC & Cainiao, despite recent share price increases.
- The company’s dual primary listing on NYSE and HKSE, and the decision to retain Cainiao, enhance its strategic positioning and valuation.
- Taobao & Tmall are stabilizing market share, driven by regulatory easing and a user-centric approach, promising accelerated revenue growth.
- Effective share buybacks and a shift from equity to cash incentives for employees will reduce dilution and benefit long-term shareholders.
