Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has not always been one of my preferred stocks in the airline industry. However, just over a year ago, I turned bullish on DAL despite the company being affected by a recall of
Delta Earnings Preview: Cheaply Valued Going Into Earnings
Summary
- Delta Air Lines stock has outperformed the market since I turned bullish just over a year ago. With Q3 earnings approaching, I revisited my thesis for the company.
- In the upcoming earnings release and management commentary, I will be focusing on the impact of the July IT outage, jet fuel price decline, EBITDA margins, and air cargo business recovery.
- Delta's strategic expansions, including new transatlantic routes and fleet modernization, position it for robust earnings growth.
- Delta remains attractively valued due to its improved balance sheet and premium earnings profile.
