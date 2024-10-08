Volatility has ticked up ahead of the US election, which is now less than four weeks away. The Volatility Index (VIX) poked into the low 20s at the start of “Inflation Week” on Wall Street. We’ll get the CPI, PPI, and
KNG: Why Higher Implied Volatility Might Be Bullish (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Volatility has increased ahead of the U.S. election, with the VIX rising and a slew of economic data and earnings reports expected.
- KNG ETF offers high option-selling premiums and a strong yield, benefiting from the current high-volatility environment and potential year-end strength.
- Despite underperforming the S&P 500, KNG has grown significantly in assets and offers a diversified portfolio with a focus on dividend aristocrats.
- Technical indicators show mixed signals, but bullish seasonal trends and higher implied volatility support a buy rating for KNG.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.