KNG: Why Higher Implied Volatility Might Be Bullish (Rating Upgrade)

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.83K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Volatility has increased ahead of the U.S. election, with the VIX rising and a slew of economic data and earnings reports expected.
  • KNG ETF offers high option-selling premiums and a strong yield, benefiting from the current high-volatility environment and potential year-end strength.
  • Despite underperforming the S&P 500, KNG has grown significantly in assets and offers a diversified portfolio with a focus on dividend aristocrats.
  • Technical indicators show mixed signals, but bullish seasonal trends and higher implied volatility support a buy rating for KNG.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Volatility has ticked up ahead of the US election, which is now less than four weeks away. The Volatility Index (VIX) poked into the low 20s at the start of “Inflation Week” on Wall Street. We’ll get the CPI, PPI, and

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.83K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. My thing is communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KNG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on KNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News