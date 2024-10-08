It’s an election year in the US, and that means construction. Every time a vote looms, there is a scramble to make a show of some high-profile road building and other repairs across the nation. That means road workers have to acquire a lot
CRH plc Is Well Positioned For Continued Growth In Infrastructure Spending
Summary
- CRH plc benefits from increased government spending on infrastructure, especially during election years, making it a strong player in the construction materials sector.
- Despite high debt levels, CRH maintains a solid cash position and stable margins, with revenue expected to grow from $36.26 billion to $38.52 billion.
- The stock trades at a P/E ratio of 16.31 and offers a 1.57% dividend yield, making it reasonably priced with potential for steady earnings growth.
- CRH is a dependable long-term investment, but investors should monitor government spending and margins, as these factors heavily influence the company's growth and profitability.
