Array: Not Yet In Fashion, But 3 Reasons To Consider A Nibble Now (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Array Technologies, noted for its expertise in integrated solar tracking solutions, has seen its share price get decimated this year by over 60%.
- ARRY's long-term prospects remain strong despite short-term challenges, with the US solar capacity expected to grow significantly, with 737GW of new capacity expected to come on board through 2035.
- ARRY offers a more compelling FCF yield than close peer NXT, whilst its superior medium-term earnings growth trajectory makes its P/E multiple look very attractive.
- The company is effectively managing its cost base and facilitating GM improvement, thus positioning itself for strong operating leverage when market conditions improve.
- The price appears to be forming a bottom at levels last seen in 2022, and ARRY comes across as an ideal mean-reversion candidate within the solar universe.
