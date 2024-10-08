MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is a company with a crucial role in the world of finance since its services are critical for financial operators/portfolio managers. In addition to providing a set of techniques and data to measure market risks in portfolios (through
MSCI: Dividend Yield On Cost Might Surprise You
Summary
- MSCI's strong business model and subscription-based index offerings drive predictable, high-margin revenues, making it a dominant player in the financial industry.
- The company's financial performance is outstanding, with consistent revenue growth, high profitability ratios, and impressive free cash flow margins.
- Despite its strengths, MSCI's current share price is overvalued; a fair value is estimated at $397 per share, suggesting a wait for a price drop.
- MSCI's rapid dividend growth and buybacks make it attractive for long-term investors, but it should be bought at a more reasonable price.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.