Ryanair: A Shareholder-Friendly Airline Demonstrating Efficiency And Resilience

Akim Guerreiro profile picture
Akim Guerreiro
98 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Ryanair is the most efficient and cost-effective airline, showing resilience amidst high fuel prices, labor costs, and demand weakness.
  • The stock is undervalued, trading at a significant discount to peers and its historical average, with a strong buy rating.
  • RYAAY's robust balance sheet, shareholder-friendly policies, and impressive operational efficiency make it a standout in the commercial airline sector.
  • Key risks include fuel price volatility and Boeing delivery delays, mitigated by effective hedging and potential leadership changes at Boeing.

Passengers board the Ryanair plane on Bratislava airport

Dejan Ljubenovic

Investment Thesis

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is, in my opinion, the best stock in the commercial airlines sector because of its impressive efficiency of operations. That is the investment thesis that brought me to initiate a long position in early

This article was written by

Akim Guerreiro profile picture
Akim Guerreiro
98 Followers
I am always on the lookout for strongly undervalued stocks, in the dirt and under the rocks. Following me will allow you to read about little known, forgotten and underrated stocks, in any geography and sector.My name is Akim and I am a professional portfolio manager for investment funds.I live in beautiful Luxembourg and graduated from a business major, having studied in France, in the U.S. and in Russia.My articles are completely independent. I am since early 2022 a Popular Investor on the brokerage platform eToro under the username Etcaetera where my publicly available portfolio is displayed, showcasing my investment opinions and decisions. I usually like to cover stocks that I hold at the time of writing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYAAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RYAAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RYAAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RYAAY
--
RYAOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News