The Quality Dividend ETF, XDU:CA, That's Crushing SCHD In 2024
Summary
- The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a solid choice for dividend investors but has underperformed the tech-heavy S&P 500 since 2020.
- I recommend iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF for 2024 due to its superior lower volatility and sector concentration in defensive stocks like consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities.
- XDU's financial screens and sector arrangement offer better risk-adjusted returns, perhaps making it ideal for the lower inflation, deflationary environment.
- Investors can create their own quality dividend index by skimming top holdings from XDU, focusing on defensive sectors for a retirement-ready portfolio.
- Investors will also find a nice list of growth options when building the U.S. stock portfolio.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, RTX, CARR, OTIS, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, ABT, BLK, NKE, PEP, LOW, TLT, GMET, GLD, CNQ, SU, IMO, TRMLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.