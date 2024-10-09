Altus Group: Class A Trophy Asset Trading At Depressed Valuation

Headwaters Capital Management profile picture
Headwaters Capital Management
12 Followers
(26min)

Summary

  • Altus Group's sale of its Property Tax business will refocus management on its high-margin Analytics segment, driving margin expansion and valuation re-rating.
  • The ARGUS Enterprise software is the industry standard for commercial real estate valuation, with significant data monetization and analytics growth potential.
  • The company has a strong VMS revenue backlog, poised to unlock as commercial real estate transaction volumes recover, supporting 2026 revenue targets.
  • Altus is an attractive acquisition target, with potential valuation multiples of 26x-40x EBITDA, suggesting significant upside from the current share price.

The Altus Group logo is seen atop their Toronto office.

James Wagner/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Tenant Improvements Drive Margin Expansion and Valuation Re-Rating

Summary Thesis

  • Industry Standard Property Valuation Software for Complex Commercial Real Estate Assets with an Expanding Data

This article was written by

Headwaters Capital Management profile picture
Headwaters Capital Management
12 Followers
Headwaters Capital Management is an actively managed, concentrated investment strategy focused on small and mid capitalization stocks. The strategy seeks to invest in a small number of industry leading companies with sustainable competitive advantages and the opportunity to generate durable, long-term revenue growth. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Headwaters Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

About ASGTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ASGTF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASGTF
--
AIF:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News