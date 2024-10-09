NGL Preferred: 2 Reasons To Own The B Series Over The C Series

CashFlow Hunter
Summary

  • The series B preferred shares of NGL offer a compelling risk/reward ratio, especially for income-oriented investors, with a 16.28% return over eight months.
  • The B series preferred shares are slightly better than the C series due to a higher distribution yield and better liquidity.
  • Both series are designed to float above LIBOR, but the B series benefits from an additional fallback spread, enhancing its yield.
  • Assuming a 50 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the B series offers a 12.69% yield, while the C series offers 12.54%.

Man and woman with diverging line of footprints

Martin Barraud

The NGL Preferred Story:

I first wrote about the NGL preferred shares for the broader Seeking Alpha community in January (My investor group got first look last December). At the time, I focused on the series B preferred (

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter
