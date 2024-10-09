Henkel Will Most Likely Continue To Move Higher

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.48K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • While Henkel reported declining sales for the first half of fiscal 2024, organic growth was positive and especially earnings per share increased with a high pace.
  • Henkel's transformation is taking shape, and we can expect not only earnings per share increasing but also revenue in the years to come.
  • Despite climbing higher in the last few months, the stock is still undervalued and remains a good long-term investment in my opinion.

Businessman using a computer to Concept of fund financial investment management portfolio diversification

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

My last article about Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY) was published about half a year ago and in the article, I argued once again that Henkel is definitely a solid investment. In the article I wrote:

I still think

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.48K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HENKY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HENKY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HENKY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HENKY
--
HENOY
--
HENOF
--
HELKF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News