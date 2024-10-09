The Cooper Companies: Winning Share In Contact Lens Markets
Summary
- I reiterate a ‘Buy’ rating for Cooper with a fair value of $120 per share due to their strong market share gains and strategic acquisitions.
- CooperVision's revenue grew 10% organically, driven by their focus on Torics, Multifocal, and daily disposable contact lenses, outpacing the market's 7% growth.
- Recent acquisitions of obp Surgica and ZyMōt Fertility align with Cooper’s M&A strategy, enhancing their technology in vision and fertility markets.
- Cooper’s pricing power and cost optimization efforts are expected to drive margin expansion, with projected total revenue growth of 9.5% annually.
