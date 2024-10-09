As the interest rate easing cycle unfolds, income-oriented investors are beginning to shift their focus toward alternatives like dividends. The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) offers exposure to higher-yielding companies, with a portfolio of 60
RDIV: A High-Yield Dividend ETF, Modest Growth Driven By Its Sector Allocation
Summary
- RDIV offers a 3.8% yield, but has historically lower growth prospects due to lack of exposure to growth sectors like technology and industrials.
- RDIV's portfolio of 60 stocks is heavily weighted in financial services, utilities, and consumer discretionary, with no exposure to mega caps.
- Despite competitive dividends and low valuation, RDIV's selective stock allocation and sector concentration limit its long-term growth potential compared to other dividend ETFs.
- RDIV is suitable for income-oriented investors, but is not a top pick due to its constrained growth potential and higher volatility.
