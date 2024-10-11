2 Small Cap, Growing BDCs That Could Be Great Income Additions To Your Portfolio

Oct. 11, 2024 7:12 AM ETBIZD, CCAP, FDUS, ADC, O, MAIN, AAPL, NVDA, COST, XLK, GBDC, BXSL, ARCC1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Income investors should consider Crescent Capital BDC and Fidus Investment for their portfolios, as both trade below Net Asset Values and offer growth potential.
  • CCAP, despite a short track record, shows strong investment activity, solid balance sheet, and consistent dividend payouts, making it a defensively positioned growth opportunity.
  • FDUS has a longer track record, impressive dividend growth, and a solid balance sheet with a lower leverage ratio, offering stability and income reliability.
  • Both BDCs are smaller and could face risks during economic downturns, but their current discounts to NAV make them attractive for income-focused investors.
  • I do much more than just articles at iREIT®+HOYA Capital: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Introduction

If you're an income-oriented investor, now may be a good time to start checking out the BDC (BIZD) sector if you haven't already. Since the start of interest rate hikes in 2022, many have seen their share



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
5.17K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, BXSL, ADC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
CCAP--
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
FDUS--
Fidus Investment
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
O--
Realty Income Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News