Freeport's Stock Is Likely Fully-Priced At These Levels

The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.57K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Freeport has struggled with lower ore grades at some US operations, up to 10% lower than in 2Q23.
  • About half Freeport’s copper is sold as concentrate but that will change when its new smelter comes online.
  • The innovative new copper leach methods are producing over 50Mlbs per quarter.

Copper (Cu) symbol chemical element of the periodic table, 3D animation on atom design background

Sefa kart

Introduction

As far as large mining companies go, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is a fairly focused miner, producing only 3 commodities. And while it does extract some gold and molybdenum, its bread and butter is copper. That has made it a

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.57K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FCX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News