Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings Preview: Margins And Deposit Costs Are Key Metrics
Summary
- Shares of Bank of New York Mellon have surged 75% in the past year, driven by a high-rate environment and strong equity markets.
- Despite solid Q2 results and strong expense discipline, BK's valuation appears expensive versus peers, raising concerns about further multiple expansion.
- Key focus areas for Q3 earnings include margin expansion, deposit cost trends, investment management strategy, and capital returns via dividends and buybacks.
- I maintain a "hold" rating on BK due to its relatively high valuation and potential exposure to rate cuts, despite its operational resilience.
