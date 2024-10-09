When I started trading around October 2008, stocks were generationally cheap. At the time, the S&P 500 (SPY) traded for under 10x forward earnings. Today, the P/E ratio is closer to 22x, just a hair below the
History Repeats - A Look At The S&P 500's Climb Toward Dot-Com Bubble Valuations
Summary
- Current stock market valuations are historically high, with large-cap stocks showing signs of overvaluation closing in on the peak valuations hit during the 1999 dot-com bubble.
- Small-cap and mid-cap stocks offer better value compared to large-caps, presenting a superior investment opportunity.
- Diversifying into money market funds, international stocks, and practicing merger arbitrage can provide stability and potential gains amidst market volatility.
- Dividend investing, particularly in preferred stocks and REITs can offer favorable tax treatment and consistent income as well.
