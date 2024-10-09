TLT: Are We In A 'Soft Landing' Again?

Summary

  • TLT experienced a 6% pullback, approaching oversold levels, driven by stronger job data that priced in a "soft landing" scenario and created a 'Goldilocks' environment for equities.
  • Investors should remain cautious as consumer credit continues to worsen, given that positive economic data can fluctuate, and historical recessions often follow exuberant stock markets.
  • The FY2025 S&P 500 earnings consensus remains lofty, indicating 15% YoY growth and an acceleration from 11% YoY in FY2024, despite the current stage of economic slowdown.
  • While the Israel-Iran tension has created inflationary pressure due to higher oil prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration has lowered crude price forecasts for both 2024 and 2025.
  • While TLT offers high liquidity, easy aftermarket trading, and narrower spreads for options compared to VGLT, it comes with higher annual fees.

Blank Government Check

Why TLT Pulled Back After a 50 Bps Rates Cut

After a strong rally, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) took a breather, experiencing a roughly 6% pullback following the Fed's 50 bps rate cut. Several dynamics have unfolded

