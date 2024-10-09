Gold ETF Flows: September 2024

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
510 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Global gold ETFs extended their inflow streak to five months, with North America leading the charge.
  • Recent inflows finally flipped global gold ETFs’ y-t-d flows positive to US$389mn, leaving Europe as the only region with net outflows.
  • Global gold trading volumes edged higher amid rising OTC activities.

Growth gold bar financial investment stock diagram on 3d profit graph background of global economy trade price business market concept or capital marketing golden banking chart exchange invest value.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

September in review

Global physically backed gold ETFs1 saw their fifth consecutive monthly inflow in September, attracting US$1.4bn.2 Inflows were concentrated in North America during the month, while Europe was the only region that experienced outflows, albeit

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
510 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News