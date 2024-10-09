Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gains From Trade as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
The Irrational Interest Rate Cut Exuberance
Summary
- Traders are consumed by an irrational interest rate cut exuberance, failing to understand the Fed's reaction function and repeatedly overpricing the pace and magnitude of the rate cut cycle.
- The market's expectation of over 200 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2025 continues to be undermined by solid economic data, including stable labor market statistics.
- Recent movements in U.S. Treasury yields and futures indicate uncertainty in the Fed's rate cut trajectory, against the backdrop of an upcoming presidential election and geopolitical tensions.
- Investors should remain cautious and avoid irrational exuberance about rate cuts, as historical trends and current price levels suggest higher yields and sustained economic strength into year-end.
