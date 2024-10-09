DYNF: Inconsistent Factor Allocation Is A Warning Sign

Summary

  • The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF claims to dynamically allocate to different factors to drive returns.
  • The DYNF ETF has performed very well in the short term, returning over 40% in the past year.
  • However, DYNF's factor allocation suggests something is amiss. It is overweight Value, Growth, Momentum, and Quality at the same time, which is normally not the case for factor rotation models.
  • I rate DYNF a hold due to its inconsistent factor allocation model and the risk of underperformance if market conditions change.

I came across the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) while researching top-performing funds in the past year. According to DYNF's marketing brochure, the DYNF ETF has been ranked 22nd out of 1,414 peer

