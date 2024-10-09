I came across the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) while researching top-performing funds in the past year. According to DYNF's marketing brochure, the DYNF ETF has been ranked 22nd out of 1,414 peer
DYNF: Inconsistent Factor Allocation Is A Warning Sign
Summary
- The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF claims to dynamically allocate to different factors to drive returns.
- The DYNF ETF has performed very well in the short term, returning over 40% in the past year.
- However, DYNF's factor allocation suggests something is amiss. It is overweight Value, Growth, Momentum, and Quality at the same time, which is normally not the case for factor rotation models.
- I rate DYNF a hold due to its inconsistent factor allocation model and the risk of underperformance if market conditions change.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OMFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.