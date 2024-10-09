Is A. O. Smith A Good Buy Ahead Of Its Q3 Results?

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.9K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • A. O. Smith has underperformed other industrial stocks this year, generating only returns of 8%.
  • A. O. Smith's Q3-24 results are expected to be weak, with revenue growth slowing to 2% from the 7% levels seen in Q2.
  • Although the situation isn't alarming, we do have some concerns about the company's dwindling cash position and highlight why its net cash stance could shift to a net debt stance.
  • Despite being a Dividend Aristocrat, AOS' forward yield is below par, and it does not offer a great deal of earnings growth for the P/E multiply it commands.
  • The risk-reward on the long-term chart does not look too appealing.

Female Engineer Checking Boiler System In A Basement

aquaArts studio

Introduction

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), a global producer of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, hasn’t quite been able to generate ample alpha for its stakeholders this year. On a YTD basis, AOS has only notched up returns

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.9K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News